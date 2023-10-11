 Skip navigation
PGA Tour suspends Ben An for three months following anti-doping violation

  
Published October 11, 2023 01:38 PM

Byeong Hun An has been suspended three months by the PGA Tour for violating its anti-doping policy.

The Tour announced the suspension on Wednesday, explaining that An, the 32-year-old former U.S. Amateur champ and Presidents Cupper, had tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The banned substance was an ingredient of an over-the-counter cough medicine available in South Korea.

Per the Tour, An “cooperated fully” and accepted his suspension, which will be retroactive to Aug. 31. An will be eligible to return Dec. 1.

That timetable means An will miss the entirety of the Tour’s fall series, though it won’t affect his status for 2024. An finished No. 44 in the FedExCup standings this season and is exempt into all the signature events next year.

“The Tour will have no further comment on the suspension at this time,” the Tour’s release said.

An offered comment on his Instagram:

“In August, I was suffering from a head cold and cough. As my symptoms worsened, my mother suggested I take a widely available medication from Korea that had helped her through a similar ailment. I took this medicine without checking its contents first only to later find that it contained a substance that is prohibited under the PGA Tour’s anti-doping program. It was the only time I used this medication and in no way did I take it to gain a competitive advantage. I regret not being more thorough in my decision-making and take full responsibility for my actions. I’d like to thank the PGA Tour for supporting me during this process and look forward to returning to competition in the new year.”