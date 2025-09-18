Podcast: College golf’s Kenny Powers leads LSU to Stephens Cup

In this week’s episode, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine break down all the happenings from the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Shoreacres, where Wake Forest upset Stanford on the women’s side and LSU topped North Carolina for the men’s title. Other tournaments are discussed, including Ole Miss’ victory at the Honors Course and an unfortunate shuttle accident in Utah, plus to preview the Olympia Fields men’s event, Burko and Brentley draft a few players for a friendly, little competition. The episode closed with an interview with LSU junior Noah McWilliams, who is the Kenny Powers of college golf, according to his coaches and teammates.