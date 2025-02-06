 Skip navigation
Podcast: Shauna Taylor has Arkansas women rolling – and her own menu item

  
Published February 6, 2025 11:11 AM

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine welcome in Arkansas women’s coach Shauna Taylor, whose Razorbacks are fresh off their fourth win of the season. They discuss why this program plays with such a chip on their shoulder, her current marvelous Maria (Jose Marin) and her former marvelous Maria (Fassi), and lastly, how she got her own menu item at Fayetteville staple Herman’s Ribhouse.

Once Shauna departs (presumably to go order The Shauna), the guys spin through a bunch of recent results, from USC’s big win at Palos Verdes to Texas’ Daniel Bennett proving he belongs in the Longhorns’ victory at the Southwestern to debating just how far Vanderbilt can go with Gordon Sargent continuing to struggle.

The episode closes with a preview of the Amer Ari and why Auburn is down a couple stars, and then Burko shares his upcoming hoops schedule.