Podcast: The ultimate NCAA women’s golf regional preview

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: injuries plague Hornets once again
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Tyler Seguin scores in OT as Stars withstand late double-minor penalty to beat Avalanche 2-1
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe leads the LA Kings’ offensive spree in a 6-2 win over Oilers for a 2-0 series lead

Top Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: injuries plague Hornets once again
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Tyler Seguin scores in OT as Stars withstand late double-minor penalty to beat Avalanche 2-1
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe leads the LA Kings’ offensive spree in a 6-2 win over Oilers for a 2-0 series lead

Top Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Podcast: The ultimate NCAA women’s golf regional preview

  
Published April 24, 2025 10:19 AM

Maybe the most comprehensive show we’ve done. USC’s Justin Silverstein is back, as is tradition, to help Burko and Brentley preview the NCAA women’s golf regionals, whose fields were recently revealed. They comb through all six sites and pick who they think will advance. There’s chalk. There are upsets predicted, including a certain No. 2 seed down in Baton Rouge and a No. 3 seed on the Plains. If you’re a fan of college golf, or a coach or player competing, you’ll want to listen to this.