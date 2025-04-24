Podcast: The ultimate NCAA women’s golf regional preview

Maybe the most comprehensive show we’ve done. USC’s Justin Silverstein is back, as is tradition, to help Burko and Brentley preview the NCAA women’s golf regionals, whose fields were recently revealed. They comb through all six sites and pick who they think will advance. There’s chalk. There are upsets predicted, including a certain No. 2 seed down in Baton Rouge and a No. 3 seed on the Plains. If you’re a fan of college golf, or a coach or player competing, you’ll want to listen to this.