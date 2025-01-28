Registration open for 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers

The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced Tuesday that registration for 2025-26 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open. You can click here to access it.

Local qualifying begins in May and will continue throughout the summer with 357 sites in all 50 states for boys and girls, ages 7-15. The full schedule of qualifying events includes 10 notable venues set to host regional qualifiers this fall for participants who advance: TPC Sawgrass, Whistling Straits, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Laurel Valley Golf Club, Valhalla Golf Club, The Ridgewood Country Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco and Four Seasons Hualalai Resort.

Top performers at the local level will advance through sub-regional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively. From these qualifiers, 80 finalists — 40 boys and 40 girls — will earn an invitation to compete in the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 5, the eve of the 2026 Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are facilitated by all 41 sections of the PGA of America across the country.

Local qualifying begins May 2 at Champion Lakes Golf Club in McAllen, Texas. The full breakdown and schedule of 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:

Local (May-August): 357 host sites throughout all 50 states; No more than 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Sub-regional (July-August): 64 host sites; 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Regional (September-October): 10 host sites in 10 regions; 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue

National Finals (April 5, 2026): 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host sites on the following dates: