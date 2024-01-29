Report: Tyrrell Hatton signs with LIV, will join Jon Rahm’s team in time for season opener

As its third season fast approaches, LIV Golf has made another big move.

According to a report Monday by The Telegraph, Tyrrell Hatton will become the latest defector from the PGA Tour and join Jon Rahm’s team in time for Friday’s first round of LIV’s season-opening event at Mayakoba Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The 32-year-old Hatton was reportedly on the fence about signing onto the Saudi-backed league, worried about future major and Ryder Cup eligibility, but a call from Rahm and an increased offer around £50 million, over twice the amount of Hatton’s career on-course earnings, were enough to get a deal done.

There is also the current negotiations between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund, though what the resolution would entail for LIV players and their paths back to the Tour is unknown.

Hatton, currently ranked No. 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking, was still listed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field as of Monday morning. The Telegraph said an announcement of Hatton – and presumably the rest of Rahm’s team, plus the team name – would “probably” be made Wednesday, along with reported Cleeks signing Adrian Meronk.

Hatton, who also will reportedly not give up his DP World Tour membership, has won seven times between the European circuit and the PGA Tour, but his last title was three years ago at the 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He is a three-time Ryder Cupper as well, and had been tabbed to join Rory McIlroy’s TGL franchise, Boston Common GC, though the launch of the tech league was postponed until next year.

LIV follows its season opener at El Camaleon Golf Club with an event in Las Vegas the week of the Super Bowl.

