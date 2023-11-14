Results outside players need for a shot to crack Next 10, top 125 at RSM

The RSM Classic, the PGA Tour’s fall finale, offers the final opportunity for players looking to not only keep their full-time jobs but also potentially play their way into a pair of early-season signature events in 2024.

Here’s what’s at stake: With the top 50 in the FedExCup already locked in for every signature event in 2024, Nos. 51-60, aka the Next 10, after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.

Beau Hossler is currently No. 51 and has already clinched his Next 10 spot. Sam Ryder is on the bubble at No. 60 with 925 points, 11 ahead of Mark Hubbard. Ryder needs at least a solo third to finish inside the Next 10 without any help.

Here are the minimum finishes needed for the Next 10 chasers who are competing this week, per the PGA Tour:

61. Mark Hubbard, solo 45th

62. Stephan Jaeger, solo 43rd

63. Thomas Detry, solo 26th

64. Alex Noren, solo 25th

66. Davis Riley, solo 15th

67. Brandon Wu, two-way T-14

69. Keith Mitchell, solo fourth

70. Hayden Buckley, solo fourth

71. Justin Suh, three-way T-3

72. Aaron Rai, two-way T-3

73. Matt NeSmith, two-way T-3

74. Sam Stevens, solo third

75. Camilo Villegas, solo third

76. Davis Thompson, three-way T-2

78. K.H. Lee, three-way T-2

83. Ben Taylor, solo second

85. Robby Shelton, solo second

86. Taylor Pendrith, solo second

87. Austin Eckroat, solo second

88. Callum Tarren, solo second

Everyone else through No. 126 Henrik Norlander needs a win.

As for the top 125 race, which ensures full-time membership for 2024 provided a player isn’t fully exempt by another category, Carl Yuan is currently the bubble man at No. 125 and needs a solo fifth or better finish to retain his full card without any help.

Here are the minimum finishes needed for those outside the top 125, who competing at the RSM, to earn their 2024 cards (note: *already fully exempt for 2024):

126. Henrik Norlander, solo 55th

127. Mav McNealy, solo 33rd

128. Ryan Moore, two-way T-16

129. C.T. Pan, two-way T-15

130. Patton Kizzire, two-way T-14

131. Ryan Palmer, two-way T-12

132. Marty Dou, solo 11th

133. Scott Piercy, two-way T-8

134. Kramer Hickok, solo eighth

135. Cameron Champ*, solo eighth

136. Austin Smotherman, solo seventh

137. MJ Daffue, two-way T-6

138. Adam Long, two-way T-6

139. Jimmy Walker, two-way T-4

140. Harrison Endycott, solo fourth

144. Matthias Schwab, two-way T-3

145. Harry Higgs, two-way T-3

146. Russell Knox, solo third

147. Austin Cook, solo third

148. Paul Haley II, solo third

149. Webb Simpson*, solo third

150. Charley Hoffman, solo third

151. Satoshi Kodaira, solo third

Everyone else through No. 224 Ben Crane needs better than a solo third.