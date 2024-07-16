 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
MLB All-Star Game Live Blog
World Para Athletics Championships Kobe - Day 2
2024 U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule
Jaylen Waddle
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_rexlavontigerbryson_240716.jpg
Analyzing Tiger’s future with U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_lf_dechambeaupresserfull_240716.jpg
DeChambeau ‘very confident’ going into The Open
nbc_golf_lf_wagner5thhole_240716.jpg
Approaching the longest hole at Royal Troon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
MLB All-Star Game Live Blog
World Para Athletics Championships Kobe - Day 2
2024 U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule
Jaylen Waddle
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_rexlavontigerbryson_240716.jpg
Analyzing Tiger’s future with U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_lf_dechambeaupresserfull_240716.jpg
DeChambeau ‘very confident’ going into The Open
nbc_golf_lf_wagner5thhole_240716.jpg
Approaching the longest hole at Royal Troon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy admits he ‘blanked Tiger Woods’ after changing phone number

  
Published July 16, 2024 09:57 AM
Tiger eager for 'challenges' posed by Royal Troon
July 16, 2024 06:35 AM
Tiger Woods speaks with the media ahead of The Open, explaining why his body has "felt better" thanks to improved training and how he's preparing for conditions at Royal Troon Golf Club.

TROON, Scotland – Remember that time Rory McIlroy ghosted Tiger Woods?

To be fair, McIlroy had a good reason for not responding to a text message that Woods sent him about a week after he’d loss last month’s U.S. Open to Bryson DeChambeau.

“Full disclosure, I changed my number two days after the U.S. Open, so I didn’t get it until he told me about it today. I was like, oh, thanks very much,” McIlroy laughed Tuesday at The Open. “So, I blanked Tiger Woods, which is probably not a good thing.”

Woods told the media Tuesday that he waited about a week “to let it calm down” before texting McIlroy and the Northern Irishman added that he appreciated the effort, even though he never received the message.

“Tiger has been nothing but incredible to me over the course of my career in the good moments and the bad. He sent me an incredible message after St. Andrews in 2022,” McIlroy said. “It means a lot that he reached out. Actually, it means a lot that he waited a few days to reach out, which if he hadn’t have waited that long, I probably would have got it.

“It’s always nice when your hero and the guy that you had on your bedroom wall is reaching out and offering words of encouragement.”

McIlroy went on to explain that by the time he arrived home following the final round at the U.S. Open he’d received about 15 text messages from media members and he decided “it’s probably time to get a new number. Create a bit of space.”