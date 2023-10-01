 Skip navigation
Rory McIlroy says Europe will break trend and win 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage

  
Published October 1, 2023 04:44 PM

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy – The celebration was still echoing across Marco Simone and the questions already turned to the next time the United States and Europe will face off in the Ryder Cup.

Europe’s 16 ½-11 ½ victory fit a predictable model with the home team now having won eight of the last nine Ryder Cups.

There is no shortage of reasons why the home team enjoys such a clear advantage but Rory McIlroy seems intent on defying the trend in 2025 when the Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black in New York.

“I’ve said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen: I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup. And that’s what we’re going to do at Bethpage,” McIlroy said Sunday, to a chorus of cheers from his teammates.

Medinah in 2012 was the last time the visiting team won a Ryder Cup and that required a historic comeback by the Europeans. The U.S. side hasn’t won in Europe since ’93 at The Belfry.