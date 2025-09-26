Ryder Cup 2025: Friday fourball matches and times at Bethpage

Europe dominated the Friday foursomes session in the 45th Ryder Cup, taking the first three matches to grab a 3-1 lead.

The U.S. and Europe will now compete in four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

There are no repeat pairings on either side from the morning.

You can watch live coverage on USA Network and Peacock, which will showcase the featured match of Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose (all times EDT):