Giancarlo Stanton
AL East race between Yankees and Blue Jays comes down to final weekend of season
Nashville Predators
Predators trying to bounce back after last season's expensive flop
Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh makes history, but will the catcher's 60 homers be enough to beat Aaron Judge for MVP?

nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
Race for NFC West crown will be 'very close'
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
Meyer: North Carolina offense is 'a train wreck'

Giancarlo Stanton
AL East race between Yankees and Blue Jays comes down to final weekend of season
Nashville Predators
Predators trying to bounce back after last season’s expensive flop
Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh makes history, but will the catcher’s 60 homers be enough to beat Aaron Judge for MVP?

nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’

Ryder Cup 2025: Friday fourball matches and times at Bethpage

  
Published September 26, 2025 11:52 AM
Rory, Fleetwood feeling 'continuity' at Ryder Cup
September 26, 2025 10:57 AM
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood discuss their Day 1 showing at the Ryder Cup, explaining why they play so well off each other.

Europe dominated the Friday foursomes session in the 45th Ryder Cup, taking the first three matches to grab a 3-1 lead.

The U.S. and Europe will now compete in four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

There are no repeat pairings on either side from the morning.

You can watch live coverage on USA Network and Peacock, which will showcase the featured match of Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose (all times EDT):

  • 12:25 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler/J.J. Spaun (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka (EUR)
  • 12:41 p.m.: Ben Griffin/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Justin Rose (EUR)
  • 12:57 p.m.: Cameron Young/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Ludvig Åberg/Rasmus Hojgaard (EUR)
  • 1:13 p.m.: Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (EUR)