Ryder Cup 2025: Saturday morning foursomes recap at Bethpage

Here is a recap of Saturday morning’s foursomes matches at the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black:

Bryson DeChambeau/Cameron Young (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick/Ludvig Aberg, 4 and 2

Bradley needed to get DeChambeau going, so he paired him with Young, the star for the U.S. on Friday afternoon, and it worked. The Americans took their first lead after Young chipped in for birdie from 18 feet at the par-3 third, and while Europe tied things back up with birdie at the par-5 fourth, the U.S. went 1 up again with par at the par-4 seventh.

The par-3 eighth was key in this one, as Young stuffed his tee ball 200 yards to inside 3 feet and Fitzpatrick followed with a shot to 6 feet. However, Aberg missed the birdie putt and DeChambeau made his, and the Americans doubled their lead. The U.S. went 3 up with par on No. 10, though Nos. 9 and 12 were exciting halves, with each of the four players getting a crucial mid-range roll to drop on those holes.

Aberg had a chance to get a hole back, at the par-4 15th, but his downhill trickler from 15 feet lipped out. The Americans closed the match out at the par-4 16th, where Young holed a 12-footer for birdie.

Young is the first U.S. player to two points this week.

“For our country, it was just pedal to the metal,” DeChambeau said. “Cam played unbelievable today. We struck it well, we executed when we needed to and we just put the pressure on them all day. They struggled to get momentum, and when we had our opportunities, we took advantage.”

Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Harris English/Collin Morikawa, 3 and 2

This U.S. duo showed Friday morning why they were considered Bradley’s worst possible foursomes pairing (of 132 possible partnerships), and yet the U.S. captain stuck to his plan and sent them back out. This one went about how you’d expect, too.

Though the Americans went 1 up after one hole, Europe birdied three of the next four holes to go 2 up. At the par-4 second, Fleetwood canned a 30-footer from the fringe while McIlroy holed one from long distance, 23 feet, at the par-4 fifth.

Europe went 4 up after wins with par at Nos. 7 and 8, and even as the Americans tried to battle back with birdies at Nos. 11 and 12, Europe punched back, Fleetwood hitting the stick with his approach at No. 11 and McIlroy throwing a dart to 3 feet at No. 12.

Finally, though, the U.S. gained some momentum back, winning the par-3 14th with par as Fleetwood missed a 5-footer and taking the par-4 15th on an 18-foot birdie make by English after Morikawa found the green with 5-wood from the rough.

“We played phenomenally well for 12 of the holes, and for the next few holes it was like we were always kind of one golf shot away from the match being over. I made a hash of a couple of things,” Fleetwood said. “Yeah, I just think where we put ourselves, obviously it made it very difficult for them, they played great toward the end there. Having that buffer there and that lead helped massively, and then Rory hitting that shot on the last, so that was good.”

McIlroy backed off his approach at the par-4 16th to chirp back at some hecklers, and then he stepped up and hacked one out of the rough to 3 feet, inside the Americans’ ball 9 feet away.

“I don’t mind them having a go at us,” McIlroy said of the U.S. fans. “Like that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing. You know, look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me. That’s totally fine. But give us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have, I guess.”

Morikawa would miss the putt and Fleetwood would roll in the short birdie to end the match and bring he and McIlroy to 4-0 together in foursomes for their careers. This week, Fleetwood is now 3-0 and McIlroy 2-0-1.

Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay, 3 and 2

The Americans’ most experienced foursomes duo, the only winners for the U.S. on Friday morning, got off to a nightmare start. Hatton hit a beautiful pitch from 67 yards to 14 inches at No. 1, and the Europeans won the second hole as well with Schauffele missing a 6-footer for par following a poor lag putt by Cantlay.

While the U.S. pair clawed back to tie the match with wins at Nos. 5 and 7 with pars, Rahm snatched back the momentum with a seemingly impossible chip-in at the par-3 eighth. Rahm was standing inside a greenside bunker with the ball in the rough way above his feet, and he took a baseball swing and hooped it.

“The only benefit to the whole situation is that they were off the green, as well,” Rahm said. “So I could afford to be aggressive and hopefully leave him a decent putt. I was honestly just trying to putt it on the green, right. Hopefully hit it somewhere online, somewhere with the right distance, and it came out absolutely perfect. It’s a bit of luck involved but at least the ball was lying well and got really decent contact on it.”

The back nine featured a ton of tied holes with par, though Rahm’s approach from the rough to 5 feet at the par-4 12th set up a Hatton birdie to push Europe’s lead to 2 up. Rahm closed out the match by hitting his approach at the par-4 16th 143 yards to 3 feet; Hatton polished off the putt. According to NBC’s Smylie Kaufman, Rahm hit just two putts all morning.

Like McIlroy and Fleetwood, Rahm and Hatton move to 4-0 as a foursomes pair. And like Fleetwood, Rahm is 3-0 for the week.

“We tried to get something going,” Schauffele said. “Couldn’t adjust quick enough, and they played better and beat us.”

Added Cantlay: “Yeah, I fought hard. Just wasn’t enough.”

