Ryder Cup singles odds: Europe heavy favorites to lift trophy, though U.S. favored in 8 matches

  
Published September 27, 2025 10:00 PM

Up seven points, 11.5-4.5, Europe unsurprisingly enters Sunday singles as the heavy betting favorite to win the 45th Ryder Cup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Europe is -4000 to win outright while the U.S. is listed at +6000. Needing only two-and-a-half points to retain the Cup, the Europeans are -10000 to accomplish at least that.

Here are the odds for each of the 12 singles matches (U.S. players listed first):

12:02 p.m.: Cameron Young (-145) vs. Justin Rose (+105)
12:13 p.m.: Justin Thomas (+115) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (-155)
12:24 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau (-170) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (+125)
12:35 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler (-145) vs. Rory McIlroy (+110)
12:46 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay (-130) vs. Ludvig Åberg (-105)
12:57 p.m.: Xander Schauffele (+125) vs. Jon Rahm (-170)
1:08 p.m.: J.J. Spaun (-145) vs. Sepp Straka (+105)
1:19 p.m.: Russell Henley (-145) vs. Shane Lowry (+105)
1:30 p.m.: Ben Griffin (-145) vs. Rasmus Hojgaard (+105)
1:41 p.m.: Collin Morikawa (+100) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (-135)
1:52 p.m.: Sam Burns (-115) vs. Robert MacIntyre (-115)
2:03 p.m.: Harris English vs. Viktor Hovland*

*odds not listed as Hovland is questionable to compete because of a neck injury

What stands out? Though the Europeans are likely to win on Sunday, it’s worth noting that the Americans are favored or co-favored in eight of the 11 matches with odds.