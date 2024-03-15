 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

82nd Paris - Nice 2024 - Stage 7
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice in historic podium for U.S. cycling
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Friday 5: Joey Logano experiencing ‘toughest start of a season I’ve ever had’
Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 20

Top Clips

nbc_pft_defensivesignings_240315.jpg
Takeaways from defensive free agency signings
nbc_pft_seahawkstrade_240315.jpg
Seahawks trade for Howell to back up Smith
nbc_pft_aaronrodges_240315.jpg
Rodgers’ politics are a ‘distraction’ to the Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

82nd Paris - Nice 2024 - Stage 7
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice in historic podium for U.S. cycling
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Friday 5: Joey Logano experiencing ‘toughest start of a season I’ve ever had’
Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 20

Top Clips

nbc_pft_defensivesignings_240315.jpg
Takeaways from defensive free agency signings
nbc_pft_seahawkstrade_240315.jpg
Seahawks trade for Howell to back up Smith
nbc_pft_aaronrodges_240315.jpg
Rodgers’ politics are a ‘distraction’ to the Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scottie Scheffler receives neck treatment during Round 2 of The Players

  
Published March 15, 2024 10:41 AM

Scottie Scheffler received treatment on his neck during the second round of The Players Championship.

Scheffler was seen having his neck worked on, sitting in a chair off the 14th tee box on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass (he began the round on the 10th hole).

Golf Channel’s Steve Burkowski reported on “Live From The Players” that Scheffler’s team wasn’t aware of any serious issues.

After opening in 5-under 67, Scheffler birdied the 10th and 13th holes Friday morning, before dropping a shot at the par-4 15th. He immediately bounced back, however, by making a 15-footer for birdie at the par-5 16th to grab a share of the early lead.

Scheffler turned in 2-under 34 to sit at 7 under for the tournament.