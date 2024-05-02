 Skip navigation
Sebastian Soderberg fires 63 to lead Volvo China Open on DP World Tour

  
Published May 2, 2024 10:09 AM
Bold predictions for the 2024 PGA Championship
May 1, 2024 03:19 PM
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner reveal their bold predictions ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, including their eyebrow-raising picks to take home the prestigious title.

SHENZHEN, China — Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden maintained his impressive form by shooting a bogey-free 9-under 63 to take a share of the first-round lead at the Volvo China Open on the DP World Tour on Thursday.

Soderberg has had runner-up finishes in the last two events — the Indian Open and the ISPS Handa Championship — and five top-10s in his nine tournaments in the 2024 season, helping him move to a career-best No. 98 in the world ranking.

Romain Langasque of France was tied for the lead after also being bogey-free around Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen, with his round including seven straight birdies from No. 16 after starting at the 10th hole.

Haotong Li, the 2016 winner from China, was a shot back from the lead after finishing his round with three straight birdies to be on 8 under. He also didn’t make a bogey.

Guigo Migliozzi of Italy, Julien Guerrier of France and Gordan Brixi of the Czech Republic were tied in fourth place after rounds of 65.

The China Open is back on the European tour schedule after an absence of five years.