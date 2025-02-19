South Carolina’s midseason arrival Eila Galitsky takes down world No. 1 Lottie Woad – again

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The new kid on the block isn’t just impressing the world No. 1; she’s making a habit of beating her, too.

Eila Galitsky burst onto the scene two years ago by capturing the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific and later earning low-amateur honors at the LPGA’s Chevron Championship. Now 18 years old, the Thai standout early enrolled at the University of South Carolina last month, just days after she took down Lottie Woad, the world’s top-ranked amateur, in singles at the Patsy Hankins Trophy, won convincingly by Galitsky’s Asia-Pacific side, 21-11. In defeat, Woad recognized the talent of her opponent, calling Galitsky’s driving ability – 270-plus yards of carry thanks to 105-plus mph swing speed – the best weapon she’s witnessed from another amateur.

On Tuesday, Galitsky and Woad met again, this time in a sudden-death playoff at the Moon Golf Invitational, one of the premier events of the spring with 11 top-25 teams in attendance.

And for the second time in as many months, Galitsky got the better of the Florida State junior.

While Florida State held off Wake Forest (led by its own midseason arrival, Chloe Kovelesky, who tied for sixth) and South Carolina for the three-shot team victory, Woad couldn’t avoid the charging Gamecocks freshman, who led the field with 14 birdies. Down three with four holes to play, Galitsky drove the par-4 15th hole, which was playing shorter than its listed 383 yards and downwind, to set up the first of two consecutive birdies. Woad, meanwhile, bogeyed No. 15 and needed a birdie at the par-4 17th just to regain a share of the lead at 5 under. Neither player could birdie the par-5 18th in regulation, but in the playoff, Galitsky canned a 35-footer to steal the trophy from Woad, who technically still receives credit for the win as the NCAA doesn’t officially recognize playoffs in regular-season competition.

Woad, the reigning Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion and low amateur at last summer’s AIG Women’s Open, still has not finished outside the top 10 in an amateur tournament since the 2023 European Ladies Amateur.

Galitsky hopes to be starting her own such streak following a T-34 in her college debut earlier this month at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Galitsky blew up that week with a second-round 78 in windy conditions, and in Sunday’s first round at Suntree, she carded four bogeys and a double in 35 mph gusts, yet still grinded out an even-par 72.

South Carolina head coach Kalen Anderson marvels at Galitsky’s ability, though if the teen has anything to learn, it’s better flighting her shots in the wind. Galitsky adds that she’s had to adjust to less preparation at college tournaments and playing on a team, but otherwise, the transition has been seamless.

“It’s been a good experience so far,” Galitsky said. “My teammates have been great, and I’ve made some great friends.”

A couple years ago, Galitsky never would’ve envisioned this chapter in her career, cramming academically last fall so she could become eligible for college golf this spring.

“After I won the Asia-Pacific, I totally thought I was going to turn pro,” Galitsky said. “But I talked to a lot of players, and most of the ones that didn’t go to college, wanted to go to college, and the ones that did go never regretted it, so I was like, might as well try it out. If I hate it, I’ll go on tour, and if I love it, I’ll stay. So far, it’s been really good.”

Galitsky’s arrival gives the fourth-ranked Gamecocks a fearsome top trio, which also includes All-Americans Hannah Darling and Louise Rydqvist, who missed Moon Golf with a minor injury. All three players were in contention at last year’s ANWA, where Galitsky trailed Darling by a shot after the first round before backing up with a 74 at Augusta National. This year, Galitsky plans to finally take a local caddie for the final round.

To win the ANWA, she’ll have to go through the defending champ.

Luckily for Galitsky, that’s not been a problem of late.