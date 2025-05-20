Stanford vs. FSU — top team vs. top players — in heavyweight NCAA women’s semifinals

Paula Martin Sampedro overcame a late 3-down deficit Tuesday, sparking Stanford’s run into the semifinals of the NCAA DI women’s championships.

Sampedro put the first point on the board for the top-seeded Cardinal in its match against Virginia, winning holes 14-17 over Kennedy Swedick at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. The 1-up victory was part of Stanford’s 3.5-1.5 win over the Cavaliers.

Stanford, the reigning national champions, cruised through the 72-hole stroke-play portion, winning by 21 shots. They will next face No. 4 Florida State, which beat No. 5 Southern California, 3.5-1.5.

FSU features the top-ranked amateur in the world, Lottie Woad, and world No. 2 and newly announced Annika Award winner Mirabel Ting, both of whom won their morning matches.

The other semifinal match will feature No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 3 Northwestern.

Oregon defeated No. 7 Texas, 3-2, with the last match going extra holes. Northwestern need OT as well to defeat No. 6 Arkansas, 3-2.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 6 p.m. EDT.