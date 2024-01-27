Tee times, groupings for the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
The finale of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Saturday on the South Course at Torrey Pines GC. The tournament has a Saturday finish to avoid conflict with the NFL’s conference championship games.
Golf Channel coverage begins in final round at 2 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings:
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|11:47 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Min Woo Lee
Ben Martin
Luke List
|11:47 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Tom Whitney
Keegan Bradley
Mark Hubbard
|11:58 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Aaron Rai
Shane Lowry
Patrick Cantlay
|11:58 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Michael Kim
Hayden Springer
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:09 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Kevin Yu
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
|12:09 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Hideki Matsuyama
Justin Lower
Bronson Burgoon
|12:20 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Max Homa
Austin Eckroat
Nick Hardy
|12:20 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chris Gotterup
Doug Ghim
Justin Rose
|12:31 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Carson Young
Sam Stevens
Adam Schenk
|12:31 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Aaron Baddeley
S.H. Kim
Lanto Griffin
|12:42 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Patrick Rodgers
Joseph Bramlett
Alejandro Tosti
|12:42 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Erik Barnes
Taylor Moore
Dylan Wu
|12:53 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Beau Hossler
Sami Valimaki
Akshay Bhatia
|12:53 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Sahith Theegala
Harris English
Mackenzie Hughes
|1:04 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Rafael Campos
Vincent Norrman
Nate Lashley
|1:04 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chandler Phillips
Tyson Alexander
Francesco Molinari
|1:15 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Ryan Brehm
Tony Finau
Will Zalatoris
|1:15 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Jacob Bridgeman
Kevin Dougherty
Ben Silverman
|1:26 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Maverick McNealy
Xander Schauffele
Emiliano Grillo
|1:26 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Tom Hoge
Charley Hoffman
Ben Taylor
|1:37 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Robby Shelton
Parker Coody
Ludvig Åberg
|1:37 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Zac Blair
Taiga Semikawa
Chad Ramey
|1:48 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Jake Knapp
Taylor Montgomery
Joe Highsmith
|1:48 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Alexander Björk
|1:59 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Thomas Detry
Taylor Pendrith
Trace Crowe
|1:59 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Brandt Snedeker
Justin Suh
|2:10 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Stephan Jaeger
Matthieu Pavon
Nicolai Højgaard