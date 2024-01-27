 Skip navigation
Tee times, groupings for the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  
Published January 26, 2024 09:51 PM

The finale of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Saturday on the South Course at Torrey Pines GC. The tournament has a Saturday finish to avoid conflict with the NFL’s conference championship games.

Golf Channel coverage begins in final round at 2 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings:

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
11:47 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Min Woo Lee

Ben Martin

Luke List

11:47 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Tom Whitney

Keegan Bradley

Mark Hubbard

11:58 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Aaron Rai

Shane Lowry

Patrick Cantlay

11:58 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Michael Kim

Hayden Springer

Ryo Hisatsune

12:09 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Kevin Yu

Scott Stallings

Chesson Hadley

12:09 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Lower

Bronson Burgoon

12:20 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Max Homa

Austin Eckroat

Nick Hardy

12:20 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chris Gotterup

Doug Ghim

Justin Rose

12:31 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Adam Schenk

12:31 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Aaron Baddeley

S.H. Kim

Lanto Griffin

12:42 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Patrick Rodgers

Joseph Bramlett

Alejandro Tosti

12:42 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Erik Barnes

Taylor Moore

Dylan Wu

12:53 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Beau Hossler

Sami Valimaki

Akshay Bhatia

12:53 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Sahith Theegala

Harris English

Mackenzie Hughes

1:04 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Rafael Campos

Vincent Norrman

Nate Lashley

1:04 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chandler Phillips

Tyson Alexander

Francesco Molinari

1:15 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Ryan Brehm

Tony Finau

Will Zalatoris

1:15 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Jacob Bridgeman

Kevin Dougherty

Ben Silverman

1:26 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Maverick McNealy

Xander Schauffele

Emiliano Grillo

1:26 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Tom Hoge

Charley Hoffman

Ben Taylor

1:37 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Robby Shelton

Parker Coody

Ludvig Åberg

1:37 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Zac Blair

Taiga Semikawa

Chad Ramey

1:48 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Jake Knapp

Taylor Montgomery

Joe Highsmith

1:48 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Alexander Björk

1:59 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Thomas Detry

Taylor Pendrith

Trace Crowe

1:59 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Brandt Snedeker

Justin Suh

2:10 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Stephan Jaeger

Matthieu Pavon

Nicolai Højgaard