Tee times, pairings, how to watch final round of Valspar Championship

  
Published March 23, 2024 08:18 PM

The final round of Valspar Championship is Sunday at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Keith Mitchell holds a two-shot lead on the Copperhead course, entering the finale. Click here for how to watch and check out the tee times and pairings below:

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
7:35 AM
EDT		1

Bronson Burgoon

7:40 AM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Chan Kim

7:49 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

S.H. Kim

7:58 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Brehm

Sam Ryder

8:07 AM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Alejandro Tosti

8:16 AM
EDT		1

David Skinns

Parker Coody

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Palmer

Chris Gotterup

8:34 AM
EDT		1

Callum Tarren

Ben Martin

8:43 AM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Alexander Björk

8:52 AM
EDT		1

Carson Young

Mac Meissner

9:01 AM
EDT		1

Webb Simpson

Vince Whaley

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Norman Xiong

Doug Ghim

9:24 AM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Stewart Cink

9:33 AM
EDT		1

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Novak

9:42 AM
EDT		1

Joel Dahmen

Akshay Bhatia

9:51 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Justin Suh

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Baddeley

Billy Horschel

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Chez Reavie

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Dylan Wu

Ryo Hisatsune

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Adam Schenk

Roger Sloan

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Maverick McNealy

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Hayden Springer

Eric Cole

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Robby Shelton

Sami Valimaki

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Fred Biondi

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Jorge Campillo

Hayden Buckley

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Greyson Sigg

Kevin Dougherty

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Kevin Streelman

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Scott Stallings

Michael Kim

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Matti Schmid

Ben Griffin

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Tom Whitney

Thomas Detry

12:30 PM
EDT		1

K.H. Lee

Matt Wallace

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Carl Yuan

Lee Hodges

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Moore

Joseph Bramlett

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Adam Svensson

Kevin Roy

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Adam Hadwin

Rico Hoey

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Chandler Phillips

Cameron Champ

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Brendon Todd

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Peter Malnati

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Seamus Power