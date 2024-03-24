Tee times, pairings, how to watch final round of Valspar Championship
The final round of Valspar Championship is Sunday at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Keith Mitchell holds a two-shot lead on the Copperhead course, entering the finale. Click here for how to watch and check out the tee times and pairings below:
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:35 AM
EDT
|1
Bronson Burgoon
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Chan Kim
|7:49 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
S.H. Kim
|7:58 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Brehm
Sam Ryder
|8:07 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Alejandro Tosti
|8:16 AM
EDT
|1
David Skinns
Parker Coody
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Palmer
Chris Gotterup
|8:34 AM
EDT
|1
Callum Tarren
Ben Martin
|8:43 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Alexander Björk
|8:52 AM
EDT
|1
Carson Young
Mac Meissner
|9:01 AM
EDT
|1
Webb Simpson
Vince Whaley
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Norman Xiong
Doug Ghim
|9:24 AM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Stewart Cink
|9:33 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Novak
|9:42 AM
EDT
|1
Joel Dahmen
Akshay Bhatia
|9:51 AM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Justin Suh
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Baddeley
Billy Horschel
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Chez Reavie
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Dylan Wu
Ryo Hisatsune
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Schenk
Roger Sloan
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Maverick McNealy
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Hayden Springer
Eric Cole
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Robby Shelton
Sami Valimaki
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Fred Biondi
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Jorge Campillo
Hayden Buckley
|11:35 AM
EDT
|1
Greyson Sigg
Kevin Dougherty
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Kevin Streelman
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Scott Stallings
Michael Kim
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Matti Schmid
Ben Griffin
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Whitney
Thomas Detry
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
K.H. Lee
Matt Wallace
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Carl Yuan
Lee Hodges
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Moore
Joseph Bramlett
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Adam Svensson
Kevin Roy
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Adam Hadwin
Rico Hoey
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Chandler Phillips
Cameron Champ
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Brendon Todd
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Peter Malnati
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Seamus Power