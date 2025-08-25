Texas, Oklahoma State trios join Auburn’s Jackson Koivun on preseason Haskins Award Watch List

Twenty-five players were named to the preseason Fred Haskins Award watch list presented by Stifel.

Among them are three players apiece from Texas and reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma State. The Longhorns boast seniors Christiaan Maas and Tommy Morrison, as well as sophomore Daniel Bennett. The Cowboys have juniors Preston Stout, Ethan Fang and Eric Lee.

The world’s top-ranked amateur, Auburn’s Jackson Koivun, is also on the list.

The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners. Last season’s winner was North Carolina’s David Ford.

Here is the full watch list:

Daniel Bennett, So., Texas

Mahanth Chirravuri, Sr., Pepperdine

Ryder Cowan, Jr., Oklahoma

Ethan Fang, Jr., Oklahoma State

Connor Graham, So., Texas Tech

Josiah Gilbert, Jr., Auburn

Frankie Harris, Sr., South Carolina

Max Herendeen, Jr., Illinois

Filip Jakubcik, Sr., Arizona

Ben James, Sr., Virginia

Jackson Koivun, Jr., Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Sr., Ole Miss

Bryan Lee, Sr., Virginia

Eric Lee, Jr., Oklahoma State

Christiaan Maas, Sr., Texas

Michael Mjaaseth, Sr., Arizona State

Jacob Modleski, Jr., Notre Dame

Tommy Morrison, Sr., Texas

Luke Poulter, Jr., Florida

Lance Simpson, Sr., Tennessee

Preston Stout, Jr., Oklahoma State

Jase Summy, Sr., Oklahoma

Arni Sveinsson, So., LSU

Tyler Weaver, Jr., Florida State

Wells Williams, Sr., Vanderbilt

