Texas, Oklahoma State trios join Auburn’s Jackson Koivun on preseason Haskins Award Watch List

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Nationals at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 25
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Red Sox at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jpwfulvmuhit_250825.jpg
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Nationals at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 25
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Red Sox at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jpwfulvmuhit_250825.jpg
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texas, Oklahoma State trios join Auburn’s Jackson Koivun on preseason Haskins Award Watch List

  
Published August 25, 2025 10:29 AM

Twenty-five players were named to the preseason Fred Haskins Award watch list presented by Stifel.

Among them are three players apiece from Texas and reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma State. The Longhorns boast seniors Christiaan Maas and Tommy Morrison, as well as sophomore Daniel Bennett. The Cowboys have juniors Preston Stout, Ethan Fang and Eric Lee.

The world’s top-ranked amateur, Auburn’s Jackson Koivun, is also on the list.

The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners. Last season’s winner was North Carolina’s David Ford.

Here is the full watch list:

Daniel Bennett, So., Texas
Mahanth Chirravuri, Sr., Pepperdine
Ryder Cowan, Jr., Oklahoma
Ethan Fang, Jr., Oklahoma State
Connor Graham, So., Texas Tech
Josiah Gilbert, Jr., Auburn
Frankie Harris, Sr., South Carolina
Max Herendeen, Jr., Illinois
Filip Jakubcik, Sr., Arizona
Ben James, Sr., Virginia
Jackson Koivun, Jr., Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Sr., Ole Miss
Bryan Lee, Sr., Virginia
Eric Lee, Jr., Oklahoma State
Christiaan Maas, Sr., Texas
Michael Mjaaseth, Sr., Arizona State
Jacob Modleski, Jr., Notre Dame
Tommy Morrison, Sr., Texas
Luke Poulter, Jr., Florida
Lance Simpson, Sr., Tennessee
Preston Stout, Jr., Oklahoma State
Jase Summy, Sr., Oklahoma
Arni Sveinsson, So., LSU
Tyler Weaver, Jr., Florida State
Wells Williams, Sr., Vanderbilt