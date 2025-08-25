Texas, Oklahoma State trios join Auburn’s Jackson Koivun on preseason Haskins Award Watch List
Twenty-five players were named to the preseason Fred Haskins Award watch list presented by Stifel.
Among them are three players apiece from Texas and reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma State. The Longhorns boast seniors Christiaan Maas and Tommy Morrison, as well as sophomore Daniel Bennett. The Cowboys have juniors Preston Stout, Ethan Fang and Eric Lee.
The world’s top-ranked amateur, Auburn’s Jackson Koivun, is also on the list.
The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners. Last season’s winner was North Carolina’s David Ford.
Here is the full watch list:
Daniel Bennett, So., Texas
Mahanth Chirravuri, Sr., Pepperdine
Ryder Cowan, Jr., Oklahoma
Ethan Fang, Jr., Oklahoma State
Connor Graham, So., Texas Tech
Josiah Gilbert, Jr., Auburn
Frankie Harris, Sr., South Carolina
Max Herendeen, Jr., Illinois
Filip Jakubcik, Sr., Arizona
Ben James, Sr., Virginia
Jackson Koivun, Jr., Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Sr., Ole Miss
Bryan Lee, Sr., Virginia
Eric Lee, Jr., Oklahoma State
Christiaan Maas, Sr., Texas
Michael Mjaaseth, Sr., Arizona State
Jacob Modleski, Jr., Notre Dame
Tommy Morrison, Sr., Texas
Luke Poulter, Jr., Florida
Lance Simpson, Sr., Tennessee
Preston Stout, Jr., Oklahoma State
Jase Summy, Sr., Oklahoma
Arni Sveinsson, So., LSU
Tyler Weaver, Jr., Florida State
Wells Williams, Sr., Vanderbilt