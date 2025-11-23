The RSM Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $7 million purse
Published November 23, 2025 10:03 AM
The RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the season, offers a $7 million purse.
The winner at Sea Island Golf Club will receive $1.26 million while solo second will collect $763,000.
Here’s the purse breakdown on St. Simmons Island, Georgia (will be updated with individual earnings after play):
- Win: $1,260,000
- 2: $763,000
- 3: $483,000
- 4: $343,000
- 5: $287,000
- 6: $253,750
- 7: $236,250
- 8: $218,750
- 9: $204,750
- 10: $190,750
- 11: $176,750
- 12: $162,750
- 13: $148,750
- 14: $134,750
- 15: $127,750
- 16: $120,750
- 17: $113,750
- 18: $106,750
- 19: $99,750
- 20: $92,750
- 21: $85,750
- 22: $78,750
- 23: $73,150
- 24: $67,550
- 25: $61,950
- 26: $56,350
- 27: $54,250
- 28: $52,150
- 29: $50,050
- 30: $47,950
- 31: $45,850
- 32: $43,750
- 33: $41,650
- 34: $39,900
- 35: $38,150
- 36: $36,400
- 37: $34,650
- 38: $33,250
- 39: $31,850
- 40: $30,450
- 41: $29,050
- 42: $27,650
- 43: $26,250
- 44: $24,850
- 45: $23,450
- 46: $22,050
- 47: $20,650
- 48: $19,530
- 49: $18,550
- 50: $17,990
- 51: $17,570
- 52: $17,150
- 53: $16,870
- 54: $16,590
- 55: $16,450
- 56: $16,310
- 57: $16,170
- 58: $16,030
- 59: $15,890
- 60: $15,750
- 61: $15,610
- 62: $15,470
- 63: $15,330
- 64: $15,190
- 65: $15,050
- 66: $14,910
- 67: $14,770
- 68: $14,630
- 69: $14,490
- 70: $14,350
- 71: $14,210
- 72: $14,070