Top News

Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google Pixel
Rose Lavelle’s goal leads Gotham over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship
Taryn Brasher, Kristen Nuss
Americans Taryn Brasher, Kristen Nuss take silver at beach volleyball worlds
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule Primer: How much will Kawhi Leonard play?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leegoal1_251123.jpg
Nmecha gives Leeds shock lead over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_251123.jpg
Neville: Arsenal have ‘no excuses’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_livlosingstreakdiscussion_251123.jpg
Reds have ‘no drive, no physicality, no energy’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The RSM Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $7 million purse

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 23, 2025 10:03 AM
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
November 22, 2025 04:50 PM
Watch highlights from Round 3 action of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the season, offers a $7 million purse.

The winner at Sea Island Golf Club will receive $1.26 million while solo second will collect $763,000.

Here’s the purse breakdown on St. Simmons Island, Georgia (will be updated with individual earnings after play):

  • Win: $1,260,000
  • 2: $763,000
  • 3: $483,000
  • 4: $343,000
  • 5: $287,000
  • 6: $253,750
  • 7: $236,250
  • 8: $218,750
  • 9: $204,750
  • 10: $190,750
  • 11: $176,750
  • 12: $162,750
  • 13: $148,750
  • 14: $134,750
  • 15: $127,750
  • 16: $120,750
  • 17: $113,750
  • 18: $106,750
  • 19: $99,750
  • 20: $92,750
  • 21: $85,750
  • 22: $78,750
  • 23: $73,150
  • 24: $67,550
  • 25: $61,950
  • 26: $56,350
  • 27: $54,250
  • 28: $52,150
  • 29: $50,050
  • 30: $47,950
  • 31: $45,850
  • 32: $43,750
  • 33: $41,650
  • 34: $39,900
  • 35: $38,150
  • 36: $36,400
  • 37: $34,650
  • 38: $33,250
  • 39: $31,850
  • 40: $30,450
  • 41: $29,050
  • 42: $27,650
  • 43: $26,250
  • 44: $24,850
  • 45: $23,450
  • 46: $22,050
  • 47: $20,650
  • 48: $19,530
  • 49: $18,550
  • 50: $17,990
  • 51: $17,570
  • 52: $17,150
  • 53: $16,870
  • 54: $16,590
  • 55: $16,450
  • 56: $16,310
  • 57: $16,170
  • 58: $16,030
  • 59: $15,890
  • 60: $15,750
  • 61: $15,610
  • 62: $15,470
  • 63: $15,330
  • 64: $15,190
  • 65: $15,050
  • 66: $14,910
  • 67: $14,770
  • 68: $14,630
  • 69: $14,490
  • 70: $14,350
  • 71: $14,210
  • 72: $14,070