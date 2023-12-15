 Skip navigation
The different tees and yardages the field will play from at the PNC Championship

  
Published December 15, 2023 01:54 PM

The PNC Championship features everyone from Annika Sorenstam’s 12-year-old son, Will McGee, to 84-year-old Lee Trevino.

There are four tees used at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Here’s the scorecard yardages and which players will be playing from each one (click here for full teams, format and TV times):

Gold (7,106 yards):

  • Stewart Cink
  • David Duval
  • Padraig Harrington
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Justin Leonard
  • Steve Stricker
  • Justin Thomas
  • Tiger Woods

White (6,576 yards):

  • Regan Cink
  • John Daly
  • John Daly II
  • Brady Duval
  • Tanner Furyk
  • Matthew Faldo
  • Retief Goosen
  • Leo Goosen
  • Ciaran Harrington
  • Nelly Korda
  • Cameron Kuchar
  • Jason Langer
  • Sean Lehman
  • Luke Leonard
  • Shaun O’Meara
  • Greg Price
  • Qass Singh
  • Daniel Trevino
  • Charlie Woods

Red (6,036 yards):

  • Nick Faldo
  • Petr Korda
  • Bernhard Langer
  • Tom Lehman
  • Mark O’Meara
  • Nick Price
  • Annika Sorenstam
  • Izzi Stricker
  • Mike Thomas

Blue (5,484 yards):

  • Will McGee
  • Lee Trevino