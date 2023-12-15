The different tees and yardages the field will play from at the PNC Championship

The PNC Championship features everyone from Annika Sorenstam’s 12-year-old son, Will McGee, to 84-year-old Lee Trevino.

There are four tees used at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Here’s the scorecard yardages and which players will be playing from each one (click here for full teams, format and TV times):

Gold (7,106 yards):



Stewart Cink

David Duval

Padraig Harrington

Matt Kuchar

Justin Leonard

Steve Stricker

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

White (6,576 yards):



Regan Cink

John Daly

John Daly II

Brady Duval

Tanner Furyk

Matthew Faldo

Retief Goosen

Leo Goosen

Ciaran Harrington

Nelly Korda

Cameron Kuchar

Jason Langer

Sean Lehman

Luke Leonard

Shaun O’Meara

Greg Price

Qass Singh

Daniel Trevino

Charlie Woods

Red (6,036 yards):



Nick Faldo

Petr Korda

Bernhard Langer

Tom Lehman

Mark O’Meara

Nick Price

Annika Sorenstam

Izzi Stricker

Mike Thomas

Blue (5,484 yards):

