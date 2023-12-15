The different tees and yardages the field will play from at the PNC Championship
Published December 15, 2023 01:54 PM
The PNC Championship features everyone from Annika Sorenstam’s 12-year-old son, Will McGee, to 84-year-old Lee Trevino.
There are four tees used at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Here’s the scorecard yardages and which players will be playing from each one (click here for full teams, format and TV times):
Gold (7,106 yards):
- Stewart Cink
- David Duval
- Padraig Harrington
- Matt Kuchar
- Justin Leonard
- Steve Stricker
- Justin Thomas
- Tiger Woods
White (6,576 yards):
- Regan Cink
- John Daly
- John Daly II
- Brady Duval
- Tanner Furyk
- Matthew Faldo
- Retief Goosen
- Leo Goosen
- Ciaran Harrington
- Nelly Korda
- Cameron Kuchar
- Jason Langer
- Sean Lehman
- Luke Leonard
- Shaun O’Meara
- Greg Price
- Qass Singh
- Daniel Trevino
- Charlie Woods
Red (6,036 yards):
- Nick Faldo
- Petr Korda
- Bernhard Langer
- Tom Lehman
- Mark O’Meara
- Nick Price
- Annika Sorenstam
- Izzi Stricker
- Mike Thomas
Blue (5,484 yards):
- Will McGee
- Lee Trevino