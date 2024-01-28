 Skip navigation
Sony Open in Hawaii - Round One
Griffin, Murray among 2024 selections to Tour's Player Advisory Council
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 update at Hour 21: No. 7 Porsche leads No. 31 Cadillac as Penske hunts Daytona victory
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Oberhof - Mass
With another win, Jessie Diggins nears best season in U.S. cross-country skiing history

Sony Open in Hawaii - Round One
Griffin, Murray among 2024 selections to Tour's Player Advisory Council
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 update at Hour 21: No. 7 Porsche leads No. 31 Cadillac as Penske hunts Daytona victory
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Oberhof - Mass
With another win, Jessie Diggins nears best season in U.S. cross-country skiing history

Olesen wins by six over fellow Dane Hojgaard on DPWT

  
Published January 28, 2024 11:13 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — Thorbjorn Olesen extended his overnight lead to win the Ras Al Khaimah Championship by six shots from fellow Dane Rasmus Hojgaard on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Olesen carded a 5-under 67 to finish at 27 under and clinch an eighth victory on the DP World Tour. His previous one came at the Thailand Classic last year.

Olesen had five birdies to go with an eagle on the par-5 eighth, with his only blip a double bogey on the second hole of the day, where he needed four shots to reach the green.

His overall total of 261 featured a course-record equaling 62 on Friday and is the lowest of the season so far.

“It’s very special,” said Olesen, who praised Hojgaard. “You’ve got one of the most solid players right behind you so I knew it was going to be tough.”

Hojgaard’s 3-under 69 was enough to secure third place by one shot from Frenchman Frederic Lacroix (68).

Yannik Paul of Germany also carded 68 to finish three strokes behind Lacroix in a five-way share of fourth place.

Ras Al Khaimah is the third straight European tour event to be staged in the United Arab Emirates after the Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic, won by Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, respectively.