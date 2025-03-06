 Skip navigation
Three tied after opening round of Blue Bay LPGA in China

  
March 6, 2025

SANYA, China — Ayaka Furue, A Lim Kim and Auston Kim were atop the leaderboard at the LPGA’s Blue Bay tournament with opening round scores of 4-under 68 on Thursday.

Jeeno Thitikul, the world No. 2, was a shot back with seven other players on China’s southern island of Hainan.

In a very crowded field on the first day, 12 more players were just two shots off the pace after rounds of 70.

No. 4-ranked Ruoning Yin carded a par 72 in front of her home fans.

Defending champion Bailey Tardy shot a 3-over 75 and was seven shots off the lead.