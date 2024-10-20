Tim O’Neal finally breaks through with first PGA Tour Champions win

RICHMOND, Va. — Tim O’Neal made two birdies on the last three holes Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to win for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions, a two-shot victory over Ricardo Gonzalez in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

O’Neal had a one-shot lead for much of the back nine at The Country Club of Virginia until he delivered two of his best shots, a wedge into 6 feet on the par-5 16th and a wedge that landed next to the hole and spun back to 5 feet on the par-5 18th.

Gonzalez missed three birdie chances inside 10 feet down the stretch, forcing him to make eagle on the closing hole to get into a playoff. He missed the fairway to the left, hit a hook into the bunker and had to settle for par and a 69.

For the 52-year-old O’Neal, this was a long time coming. He was best know for a pair of heartaches in Q-School as he tried to get onto the PGA Tour, the most crushing in 2000 when he needed bogey on the last hole and made a triple bogey.

He never earned a PGA Tour card, winning three times on the Latin America circuit and three more on smaller European tours.

“It only takes one week, and this was my week,” O’Neal said as he tried to hold back tears.

This was a good week for him to break through. He was one of three players who moved into the top 54 in the Charles Schwab Cup to advance to the second postseason event next week in Arkansas. O’Neal went from No. 55 to No. 13, assuring he will be among the top 36 who play in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

“For me to get it done when I had to, that means a lot,” O’Neal said.

He is among the more popular players on the senior circuit, with players coming over to congratulate him even as Gonzalez was coming up the 18th hole.

O’Neal’s 65 was the low round of the week, and he finished at 13-under 203.

He was one shot ahead on the 16th when Gonzalez, playing in the group behind him, hit wedge to 3 feet for a certain birdie. O’Neal hit it tight to assure he would stay one ahead, and then he played a perfect wedge into the 18th that all but sealed it.

David Brandson shot 67 to finish third and move into the top 54, while Paul Goydos birdied three of his last four holes for a 70 to tie for fifth and move up 11 spots to No. 48.

Chris DiMarco, Kirk Triplett and Angel Cabrera dropped out of the top 54 in the Schwab Cup, ending their season.