Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $40 million purse
Published August 24, 2025 08:27 AM
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
This year’s money is official at the Tour Championship and it will pay out $40 million to the field of 30 players at East Lake Golf Club.
The winner will earn $10 million, with the possibility of eight players earning seven figures.
Here’s how the full purse will be paid out Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia (individual payouts updated when provided by Tour upon the conclusion of play):
|POSITION
|PAYOUT
|1
|$10,000,000
|2
|$5,000,000
|3
|$3,700,000
|4
|$3,200,000
|5
|$2,750,000
|6
|$1,900,000
|7
|$1,400,000
|8
|$1,070,000
|9
|$900,000
|10
|$735,000
|11
|$695,000
|12
|$660,000
|13
|$625,000
|14
|$590,000
|15
|$560,000
|16
|$505,000
|17
|$490,000
|18
|$475,000
|19
|$460,000
|20
|$445,000
|21
|$430,000
|22
|$415,000
|23
|$400,000
|24
|$390,000
|25
|$380,000
|26
|$375,000
|27
|$370,000
|28
|$365,000
|29
|$360,000
|30
|$355,000