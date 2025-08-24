 Skip navigation
Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $40 million purse

  
Published August 24, 2025 08:27 AM
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
August 23, 2025 11:20 PM
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year’s money is official at the Tour Championship and it will pay out $40 million to the field of 30 players at East Lake Golf Club.

The winner will earn $10 million, with the possibility of eight players earning seven figures.

Here’s how the full purse will be paid out Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia (individual payouts updated when provided by Tour upon the conclusion of play):

POSITIONPAYOUT
1$10,000,000
2$5,000,000
3$3,700,000
4$3,200,000
5$2,750,000
6$1,900,000
7$1,400,000
8$1,070,000
9$900,000
10$735,000
11$695,000
12$660,000
13$625,000
14$590,000
15$560,000
16$505,000
17$490,000
18$475,000
19$460,000
20$445,000
21$430,000
22$415,000
23$400,000
24$390,000
25$380,000
26$375,000
27$370,000
28$365,000
29$360,000
30$355,000