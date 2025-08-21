 Skip navigation
Tour Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, adjusted TV times at East Lake

  
Published August 21, 2025 06:12 PM
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
August 21, 2025 12:44 PM
Todd Lewis catches up with Keegan Bradley about the budding chemistry between members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team and how he plans to make captain picks before Golf Central debates the top candidates in front of him.

The Tour Championship continues Friday at East Lake Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Tee times have been moved up for the second round in an effort to avoid late-afternoon storms.

Here’s a look at the pairings and how to watch the FedExCup playoff finale. “Golf Central Pregame” will air from 9-10 a.m. EDT with “Postgame” commencing after play.

Round 2 TV times for the Tour Championship (EDT)

Friday, Aug. 25

Round 2 tee times at East Lake Golf Club

Time
TeePlayers
8 AM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Sepp Straka

8:11 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Keegan Bradley

8:22 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Corey Conners

8:33 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Harry Hall

8:44 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Rose

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Harris English

J.J. Spaun

9:11 AM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Viktor Hovland

9:22 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Cameron Young

9:33 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Sam Burns

9:44 AM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Jacob Bridgeman

10 AM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Ben Griffin

10:11 AM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Akshay Bhatia

10:22 AM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Robert MacIntyre

10:33 AM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Patrick Cantlay

10:44 AM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Scottie Scheffler