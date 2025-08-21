Tour Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, adjusted TV times at East Lake
Published August 21, 2025 06:12 PM
The Tour Championship continues Friday at East Lake Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Tee times have been moved up for the second round in an effort to avoid late-afternoon storms.
Here’s a look at the pairings and how to watch the FedExCup playoff finale. “Golf Central Pregame” will air from 9-10 a.m. EDT with “Postgame” commencing after play.
Round 2 TV times for the Tour Championship (EDT)
Friday, Aug. 25
- 10AM-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Round 2 tee times at East Lake Golf Club
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8 AM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Sepp Straka
|8:11 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Keegan Bradley
|8:22 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Corey Conners
|8:33 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Harry Hall
|8:44 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Justin Rose
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Harris English
J.J. Spaun
|9:11 AM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Viktor Hovland
|9:22 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Cameron Young
|9:33 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Sam Burns
|9:44 AM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Jacob Bridgeman
|10 AM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Ben Griffin
|10:11 AM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Akshay Bhatia
|10:22 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Robert MacIntyre
|10:33 AM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Patrick Cantlay
|10:44 AM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Scottie Scheffler