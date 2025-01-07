 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
David Wright is hoping Juan Soto helps Mets win World Series title that eluded him
2025 Rose Bowl
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for CFP Semifinal

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_samaanintv_250108.jpg
Marcoux Samaan reflects on her LPGA tenure
nbc_roto_rbs_jacksonmobley_250108.jpg
Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. evolving into fantasy force

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trevor Immelman named next chairman of Official World Golf Ranking

  
Published January 7, 2025 10:56 AM

Trever Immelman is adding a designation.

The past Masters champion and current CBS lead golf analyst was announced Tuesday as the next chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking. Immelman, 45, will take over for Peter Dawson, who has held the role since 2016, on April 10.

“The Official World Golf Ranking has always been a huge part of my life and professional career,” Immelman said. “Growing up in South Africa and falling in love with the game as a youngster, the ranking system was how I tracked and followed my favorite players and understood who the best players in the world were. Then, as I turned professional, my focus on the rankings intensified, as I knew being in the top 50 allowed me to play in the biggest tournaments around the world. I am extremely honored to follow in the footsteps of Sir Michael Bonallack and Peter Dawson as chairman, and I look forward to working closely with board members to ensure OWGR remains committed to its mission.”

Additional changes to begin 2025 include winners of tournaments with low field ratings receiving 50% more points, and the PGA Tour of Taiwan being officially included in the OWGR system.