Trevor Immelman named next chairman of Official World Golf Ranking

Trever Immelman is adding a designation.

The past Masters champion and current CBS lead golf analyst was announced Tuesday as the next chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking. Immelman, 45, will take over for Peter Dawson, who has held the role since 2016, on April 10.

“The Official World Golf Ranking has always been a huge part of my life and professional career,” Immelman said. “Growing up in South Africa and falling in love with the game as a youngster, the ranking system was how I tracked and followed my favorite players and understood who the best players in the world were. Then, as I turned professional, my focus on the rankings intensified, as I knew being in the top 50 allowed me to play in the biggest tournaments around the world. I am extremely honored to follow in the footsteps of Sir Michael Bonallack and Peter Dawson as chairman, and I look forward to working closely with board members to ensure OWGR remains committed to its mission.”

Additional changes to begin 2025 include winners of tournaments with low field ratings receiving 50% more points, and the PGA Tour of Taiwan being officially included in the OWGR system.