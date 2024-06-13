 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round One
Tour poised to add ‘Lifetime Achievement’ exemption into signature events for Tiger Woods
Murray_USA.jpg
NFL Best Bets with Simms Unbuttoned and Bet the EDGE
Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley says rejecting the Lakers’ offer to stay at UConn wasn’t a ‘leverage play’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_servproround1_240613.jpg
U.S. Open 2024: Round 1’s top shots out of trouble
nbc_golf_usopen_annieoakley_240613.jpg
Annie Oakley: Pinehurst’s surest shot
nbc_golf_usopen_roryhole5chipin_240613.jpg
McIlroy chips in for birdie on hole 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyrrell Hatton birdies Pinehurst’s 17th after kicking turf

  
Published June 13, 2024 04:01 PM

PINEHURST, N.C. – Walking off the 17th green, Tyrrell Hatton finally cracked a wide smile.

Just minutes earlier, Hatton had struck his tee ball at Pinehurst No. 2’s 213-yard hole, and in disgust, he dropped his club and swiped at the turf with his right cleat, his spikes whizzing across the grass. Despite Hatton’s immediate dismay, however, Hatton’s ball snuck onto the green and rolled to within 10 feet.

One putt later and Hatton was rolling in the birdie putt from 9 feet, 7 inches, a score that moved him to 2 under through eight holes of bogey-free golf at this U.S. Open.