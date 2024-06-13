Tyrrell Hatton birdies Pinehurst’s 17th after kicking turf

PINEHURST, N.C. – Walking off the 17th green, Tyrrell Hatton finally cracked a wide smile.

Just minutes earlier, Hatton had struck his tee ball at Pinehurst No. 2’s 213-yard hole, and in disgust, he dropped his club and swiped at the turf with his right cleat, his spikes whizzing across the grass. Despite Hatton’s immediate dismay, however, Hatton’s ball snuck onto the green and rolled to within 10 feet.

Pretty good shot, if we're being honest. 😏@TyrrellHatton now 2 under and T-4. pic.twitter.com/sNmPTocoxp — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

One putt later and Hatton was rolling in the birdie putt from 9 feet, 7 inches, a score that moved him to 2 under through eight holes of bogey-free golf at this U.S. Open.