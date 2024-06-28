Club pro accomplishes insane hole-in-one feat at U.S. Senior Open

Frank Bensel, Jr. made back-to-back holes-in-one on Friday at the U.S. Senior Open, according to the USGA.

The organization sent out a social media post showing Bensel aced the 184-yard, par-3 fourth and the 203-yard, par-3 fifth at Newport Country Club.

It’s believed to be the first such accomplishment in USGA championship history. According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of carding two aces in the same round are 67 million to 1. It does not provide odds for consecutive holes.

No video was initially shown of either shot but the USGA followed up with a post showing Bensel picking the ball out of one of the holes on a very windy day in Rhode Island.

Bensel, 53, is the long-time club professional at Century Country Club in Purchase, New York, and a former pro at Winged Foot. He played in his third PGA Championship earlier this year and also competed in the 2009 U.S. Open at Oakmont. He made the field this week through qualifying.