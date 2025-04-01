Valero Texas Open 2025: Odds, favorites for TPC San Antonio

The PGA Tour’s Texas swing comes to an end this weekend, and when it’s over, it will be Masters Week.

That makes the Valero Texas Open the final opportunity for those headed to Augusta to tune up for the year’s first major. Not everyone is taking that opportunity — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among those not in the field — but there are still a handful of big names to watch this weekend at TPC San Antonio on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock.

There’s $9.5 million total at stake. Here are the betting favorites to claim just over $1.7 of that pool and roll into Georgia on the perfect note:

Valero Texas Open odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):