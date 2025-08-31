 Skip navigation
Watch: Charlie Woods aces TPC Sawgrass’ third hole during AJGA Junior Players

  
Published August 31, 2025 02:41 PM

Tiger Woods owns two Players Championship victories at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course but no holes-in-one on the Pete Dye design in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

His son, Charlie, now has some bragging rights.

Charlie Woods, 16, aced the Stadium’s 177-yard, par-3 third hole during Sunday’s final round of the AJGA Junior Players Championship.

Woods’ hole-in-one was part of an even-par 72, which also included four birdies, at Nos. 6, 13, 15 and 16. He finished at 7 over for the championship, which put him at T-31 in his first Junior Players appearance.

Woods also recorded a hole-in-one during last year’s PNC Championship.