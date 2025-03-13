 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
LPGA’s JM Eagle sponsors donating $6.5 million to LA fire relief
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round
Past champion Jason Day withdraws from Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
LPGA’s JM Eagle sponsors donating $6.5 million to LA fire relief
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round
Past champion Jason Day withdraws from Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WATCH: Jordan Spieth holes bunker shot for eagle on his second hole at The Players

  
Published March 13, 2025 09:37 AM

Two holes, 3 under par for Jordan Spieth at The Players Championship.

Beginning on the back nine, Spieth birdied the par-4 10th hole — hitting his approach shot to 14 inches — and then holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 11th.

The quick start pushed Spieth to the (very) early lead on Day 1 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.