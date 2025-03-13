WATCH: Jordan Spieth holes bunker shot for eagle on his second hole at The Players

Two holes, 3 under par for Jordan Spieth at The Players Championship.

Beginning on the back nine, Spieth birdied the par-4 10th hole — hitting his approach shot to 14 inches — and then holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 11th.

Eagles fly in the mornings at TPC Sawgrass 🦅@JordanSpieth with a birdie-eagle start to take an early solo lead @THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/gwQjKnWsXf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2025

The quick start pushed Spieth to the (very) early lead on Day 1 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.