Will Zalatoris undergoes back surgery again, sidelined for season

Will Zalatoris announced Monday on social media that he underwent surgery last week to repair herniated discs in his back.

“This spring, I started feeling some discomfort and instability in my back that progressively got worse,” the statement read. “Following the PGA Championship, an MRI showed that I had re-herniated two discs. After discussing the options with my medical team, I underwent surgery this past Friday with Dr. Michael Duffy at the Texas Back Institute.

“I’m happy to say that I woke up feeling good and excited about my long-term back health.”

Zalatoris concluded his statement saying he looked forward to “seeing everyone in the fall.”

The 28-year-old also had a microdiscectomy procedure in April 2023 after his back went out while warming up in the tournament practice area ahead of the Masters. He initially injured his back the week after he won the 2022 FedEx St. Jude playoff event.

Zalatoris was sidelined for eight months following his first surgery and returned for the December 2023 Hero World Challenge. He played 22 official events last season and made 11 starts this year, missing the cut at the Masters and PGA. He is currently 99th in the FedExCup standings.

His most recent top-10 finish came in 2024 at Augusta National.