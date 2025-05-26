 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Boston Celtics 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Jayson Tatum injury throws franchise into flux
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch 2025 IMSA Detroit on Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules
GOLF: JUN 09 PGA the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
How to watch the Memorial Tournament 2025: TV times, stream links and field info

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250526.jpg
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
nbc_nas_coke600_250525.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_golf_gcpodfowlerspieth_250525.jpg
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Will Zalatoris undergoes back surgery again, sidelined for season

  
Published May 26, 2025 10:24 AM

Will Zalatoris announced Monday on social media that he underwent surgery last week to repair herniated discs in his back.

“This spring, I started feeling some discomfort and instability in my back that progressively got worse,” the statement read. “Following the PGA Championship, an MRI showed that I had re-herniated two discs. After discussing the options with my medical team, I underwent surgery this past Friday with Dr. Michael Duffy at the Texas Back Institute.

“I’m happy to say that I woke up feeling good and excited about my long-term back health.”

Zalatoris concluded his statement saying he looked forward to “seeing everyone in the fall.”

The 28-year-old also had a microdiscectomy procedure in April 2023 after his back went out while warming up in the tournament practice area ahead of the Masters. He initially injured his back the week after he won the 2022 FedEx St. Jude playoff event.

Zalatoris was sidelined for eight months following his first surgery and returned for the December 2023 Hero World Challenge. He played 22 official events last season and made 11 starts this year, missing the cut at the Masters and PGA. He is currently 99th in the FedExCup standings.

His most recent top-10 finish came in 2024 at Augusta National.