Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Monday qualifier doesn’t win Shriners but earns another start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_tomkimpresserv2_231015.jpg
Kim: Shriners Children’s Open win ‘for the team’
nbc_golf_gc_saschampfinalroundlites_231015.jpg
Highlights: SAS Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_tomkimdisc_231015.jpg
Kim showed ‘such maturity’ in Shriners Open win

Winner's bag: Shriners Children's Open champion Tom Kim

  
Published October 15, 2023 08:47 PM
Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 4
October 15, 2023 08:11 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Tom Kim scored back-to-back victories in the event after a 5-under par round.

Here’s a look at the equipment Tom Kim used to successfully defend his title at the Shriners Children’s Open:

DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSi3 (15 degrees)

HYBRID: Titleist TSR3 (19 degrees)

IRONS: Titleist T200 (3); Titleist T100 (4-9)

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52); Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60)

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TourType Timeless GSS

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x