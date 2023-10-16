Winner’s bag: Shriners Children’s Open champion Tom Kim
Published October 15, 2023 08:47 PM
Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Tom Kim scored back-to-back victories in the event after a 5-under par round.
Here’s a look at the equipment Tom Kim used to successfully defend his title at the Shriners Children’s Open:
DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSi3 (15 degrees)
HYBRID: Titleist TSR3 (19 degrees)
IRONS: Titleist T200 (3); Titleist T100 (4-9)
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52); Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60)
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TourType Timeless GSS
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x