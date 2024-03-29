Wyndham Clark, 7 back, ‘not at my best’ after early-week back injury

Wyndham Clark said he’s still feeling the lingering effects of a back injury suffered earlier this week but doesn’t expect it to affect him long term.

Clark said he pulled out his back Monday while lifting in the gym and, after briefly considering withdrawing from this week’s Houston Open, decided to limit his preparation. He played only nine holes in advance of what is his final tuneup ahead of the Masters.



“It’s getting better every day,” Clark said after adding his back was a bit tight during a second-round 68 that left him seven shots off the halfway lead. “I’m not at my best. I kind of feel like I shot the worst score I could for the two rounds, but all in all, making the cut and battling the back, it was solid thus far.”



Clark has been one of the hottest players in the world not named Scottie Scheffler, winning the weather-shortened signature event at Pebble Beach before finishing runner-up in back-to-back starts to Scheffler. He entered this week at a career-best No. 4 in the world ranking.

“I don’t normally have back issues,” Clark said, “and I don’t think is going to be anything. After this week it should be gone. It was just unfortunate that it happened the week of (a tournament).”

Clark was grouped the first two rounds with Tony Finau, the defending champion who tied the tournament record with a Friday 62 at Memorial Park to take the lead.

Clark joked that he played a small part in Finau’s scorching round.

“About four or five times today I had to move his coin,” Clark said. “I hit the putt, I missed and then he made, so I kept telling him that I was dishing him assists. He hit it amazing, and then he made a lot of putts, so it was fun to watch.”