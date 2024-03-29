Wyndham Clark, 7 back, ‘not at my best’ after early-week back injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

byronrichmond.jpg
How to watch Easter Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond: Start time, forecast
nbc_golf_gcpodsahithidea_240327.jpg
Sahith Theegala prepping for nervy first pitch at Astros game: ‘I will not put it in the dirt’
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle 450 start.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 12 in St Louis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_footballschoolorbasketballschool_240329.jpg
How basketball, football school reputations differ
nbc_dps_clarkkellogginterview_240329.jpg
Impressed with Alabama’s defensive ability vs. UNC
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_240329.jpg
Smear campaign against Williams is ‘ridiculous’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

byronrichmond.jpg
How to watch Easter Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond: Start time, forecast
nbc_golf_gcpodsahithidea_240327.jpg
Sahith Theegala prepping for nervy first pitch at Astros game: ‘I will not put it in the dirt’
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle 450 start.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 12 in St Louis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_footballschoolorbasketballschool_240329.jpg
How basketball, football school reputations differ
nbc_dps_clarkkellogginterview_240329.jpg
Impressed with Alabama’s defensive ability vs. UNC
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_240329.jpg
Smear campaign against Williams is ‘ridiculous’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wyndham Clark, 7 back, ‘not at my best’ after early-week back injury

  
Published March 29, 2024 02:34 PM

Wyndham Clark said he’s still feeling the lingering effects of a back injury suffered earlier this week but doesn’t expect it to affect him long term.

Clark said he pulled out his back Monday while lifting in the gym and, after briefly considering withdrawing from this week’s Houston Open, decided to limit his preparation. He played only nine holes in advance of what is his final tuneup ahead of the Masters.

“It’s getting better every day,” Clark said after adding his back was a bit tight during a second-round 68 that left him seven shots off the halfway lead. “I’m not at my best. I kind of feel like I shot the worst score I could for the two rounds, but all in all, making the cut and battling the back, it was solid thus far.”

Clark has been one of the hottest players in the world not named Scottie Scheffler, winning the weather-shortened signature event at Pebble Beach before finishing runner-up in back-to-back starts to Scheffler. He entered this week at a career-best No. 4 in the world ranking.

“I don’t normally have back issues,” Clark said, “and I don’t think is going to be anything. After this week it should be gone. It was just unfortunate that it happened the week of (a tournament).”

Clark was grouped the first two rounds with Tony Finau, the defending champion who tied the tournament record with a Friday 62 at Memorial Park to take the lead.

Clark joked that he played a small part in Finau’s scorching round.

“About four or five times today I had to move his coin,” Clark said. “I hit the putt, I missed and then he made, so I kept telling him that I was dishing him assists. He hit it amazing, and then he made a lot of putts, so it was fun to watch.”