Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Previews
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul two back of Minami Katsu entering final round in Shanghai
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_soc_usaecu_251010.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Previews
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul two back of Minami Katsu entering final round in Shanghai
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_soc_usaecu_251010.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xander Schauffele, bidding for first win of the year, grabs share of the lead in Japan

  
Published October 11, 2025 08:37 AM
Xander 'finally' off to a good start at Baycurrent
October 10, 2025 02:35 PM
The Golf Central crew unpacks Xander Schauffele's hot start to the 2025 Baycurrent Classic before hearing from him on how he made the most of fast greens and stayed bogey-free.

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Max Greyserman and Xander Schauffele shared the top of the leaderboard after Saturday’s third round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

Playing on a rainy day, Greyserman finished with an even-par 71 with Schauffele carding a 67 at the Yokohama Country Club. Both are on 12-under 201.

Greyserman is after his first PGA Tour title — he was second in this event a year ago.

It’s a different story from Schauffele, who could add to his long resume on Sunday. This includes two major championships, a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and numerous other PGA Tour titles.

Schauffele’s mother was born in Taiwan but grew up in Japan. Winning, of course, would be a dream.

“It would be special obviously, my grandparents here, my mom growing up here with her brother as well,” he said. “That’s far away from now, but yeah, to think into the future, it would be an incredible feeling.”

Greyserman, who has shared or held the lead outright since the first round, described just holding on.

“Obviously I think me and Xander are tied — so I would have liked to push my lead further, play better today and all that stuff, but you’re not going to play great for 72 straight holes,” he said. “The conditions were tough and I didn’t really adapt to the elements that well, but it’s a new day tomorrow.”

Five players were three strokes back going into the final round including defending champion Nico Echavarria (69), Michael Thorbjornsen (66), Byeong Hun An (66), Garrick Higgo (68), and Si Woo Kim (69).

“With these conditions, I’m very proud of the way I fought today to give myself a chance,” Echavarria said, referring to the all-day rain.

It is the only PGA Tour tournament in Japan. The event was moved this year to Yokohama after being played east of Tokyo. It premiered in 2019 and was won by Tiger Woods.