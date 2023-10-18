Zozo Championship payout: What winner, rest of top 10 will take home in Japan
Published October 18, 2023 05:17 PM
The winner of this week’s 78-man Zozo Championship will take home a $1.53 million share of an $8.5 million purse, plus 500 FedExCup points as the PGA Tour’s new-look fall continues on, this time in Chiba, Japan.
Here is a breakdown of what the top 10 finishers will receive:
1st – $1,530,000 / 500 points
2nd – $918,000 / 300
3rd – $578,000 / 190
4th – $408,000 / 135
5th – $340,000 / 110
6th – $306,000 / 100
7th – $284,750 / 90
8th – $263,500 / 85
9th – $246,500 / 80
10th – $229,500 / 75