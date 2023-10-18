Zozo Championship payout: What winner, rest of top 10 will take home in Japan

The winner of this week’s 78-man Zozo Championship will take home a $1.53 million share of an $8.5 million purse, plus 500 FedExCup points as the PGA Tour’s new-look fall continues on, this time in Chiba, Japan.

Here is a breakdown of what the top 10 finishers will receive:

1st – $1,530,000 / 500 points

2nd – $918,000 / 300

3rd – $578,000 / 190

4th – $408,000 / 135

5th – $340,000 / 110

6th – $306,000 / 100

7th – $284,750 / 90

8th – $263,500 / 85

9th – $246,500 / 80

10th – $229,500 / 75