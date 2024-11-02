 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR Martinsville Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole position
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_horse_bcclassic_241102.jpg
Sierra Leone surges to Breeders’ Cup Classic win
nbc_cfb_indianamich_safety_v2_241102.jpg
Indiana blocks MSU punt to score a safety
nbc_cfb_indianamich_pricetd_241102.jpg
Rourke finds Price for third TD pass of game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR Martinsville Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole position
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_horse_bcclassic_241102.jpg
Sierra Leone surges to Breeders’ Cup Classic win
nbc_cfb_indianamich_safety_v2_241102.jpg
Indiana blocks MSU punt to score a safety
nbc_cfb_indianamich_pricetd_241102.jpg
Rourke finds Price for third TD pass of game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sierra Leone holds off Fierceness to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic

  
Published November 2, 2024 06:12 PM
Sierra Leone surges to Breeders' Cup Classic win
November 2, 2024 05:54 PM
Sierra Leone delivers trainer Chad Brown's 19th career Breeders' Cup victory after storming down the stretch to defeat Fierceness and win the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Sierra Leone kicks it into another gear in the final stretch, holding onto the lead to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Flavien Prat in the reins.

Sierra Leone started near the back of the pack but slowly worked up the field. Fierceness and Derma Sotogake helped set the fastest pace in Breeders’ Cup Classic history, helping patient Sierra Leone make his move at the top of the final stretch to take the lead. Fierceness attempted to make a challenge, but the unprecedented pace was too much to sustain as he crossed the line second behind the winner.

City of Troy, who came into the race as the favorite, had an unfortunate ride on the dirt, finishing 8th.

Trainer Chad Brown wins his first Breeders’ Cup Classic and now has 19 Breeders’ Cup wins, one behind Aidan O’Brien and D. Wayne Lukas for the most all-time at the event

Sierra Leone paid $15.80, $5.60 and $3.60 while carrying jockey Flavien Prat to his 2nd Breeders’ Cup Classic win in three years.

Fierceness returned $4.40 and $3.20 for place and Forever Young paid $3.60 to show.

Full Breeders’ Cup race results

1. Sierra Leone
2. Fierceness
3. Forever Young
4. Newgate
5. Senor Buscador
6. Tapit Trice
7. Pyrenees
8. City of Troy
9. Highland Falls
10. Ushba Tesoro
11. Mixto
12. Arthur’s Ride
13. Derma Sotogake
14. Next