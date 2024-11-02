Sierra Leone holds off Fierceness to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic

DEL MAR, Calif. — Sierra Leone kicks it into another gear in the final stretch, holding onto the lead to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Flavien Prat in the reins.

Sierra Leone started near the back of the pack but slowly worked up the field. Fierceness and Derma Sotogake helped set the fastest pace in Breeders’ Cup Classic history, helping patient Sierra Leone make his move at the top of the final stretch to take the lead. Fierceness attempted to make a challenge, but the unprecedented pace was too much to sustain as he crossed the line second behind the winner.

City of Troy, who came into the race as the favorite, had an unfortunate ride on the dirt, finishing 8th.

Trainer Chad Brown wins his first Breeders’ Cup Classic and now has 19 Breeders’ Cup wins, one behind Aidan O’Brien and D. Wayne Lukas for the most all-time at the event

Sierra Leone paid $15.80, $5.60 and $3.60 while carrying jockey Flavien Prat to his 2nd Breeders’ Cup Classic win in three years.

Fierceness returned $4.40 and $3.20 for place and Forever Young paid $3.60 to show.

Full Breeders’ Cup race results

1. Sierra Leone

2. Fierceness

3. Forever Young

4. Newgate

5. Senor Buscador

6. Tapit Trice

7. Pyrenees

8. City of Troy

9. Highland Falls

10. Ushba Tesoro

11. Mixto

12. Arthur’s Ride

13. Derma Sotogake

14. Next