 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Salvador Perez
Royals catcher Salvador Perez wins Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy
Kate Paye
For new Stanford coach Kate Paye, following Tara VanDerveer is a tall task
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Montreal
2024 Grand Prix France: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_allarcomp_241027.jpg
HLs: Allar shines before exiting early vs. Badgers
nbc_dps_jonsciambi_241028.jpg
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Salvador Perez
Royals catcher Salvador Perez wins Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy
Kate Paye
For new Stanford coach Kate Paye, following Tara VanDerveer is a tall task
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Montreal
2024 Grand Prix France: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_allarcomp_241027.jpg
HLs: Allar shines before exiting early vs. Badgers
nbc_dps_jonsciambi_241028.jpg
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Supreme Court allows national horse racing safety rules to stay in effect, for now

  
Published October 28, 2024 12:22 PM
Horse Racing

Jockeys begin their race during Ellis Park horse racing in Henderson, Ky., Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Kate Cassady / Courier & Press/Kate Cassady / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is allowing national medication and anti-doping rules for horse racing to remain in effect while a court fight likely to wind up with the justices continues.

The court kept on hold a ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found Congress gave too much power to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the private entity that administers the rules.

Other appellate courts have rejected similar challenges and the justices are likely to step in to resolve the conflicting rulings.

The authority, backed by the Biden administration, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and others, sought an emergency order from the Supreme Court.

Texas, as well as racetracks in the state and in neighboring Louisiana, opposed the emergency appeal.

The anti-doping program, which took effect in the spring of 2023, is an attempt to centralize the drug testing of racehorses and manage the results and dole out uniform penalties to horses and trainers instead of the previous patchwork rules in the 38 racing states.

The program has led to a 50% drop in horse deaths at racetracks that are participating, lawyers for the authority told the court. Meanwhile, death rates have gone up at other tracks, they wrote in their legal filing.

Legislation to dismantle the new authority has been introduced in the House of Representatives but hasn’t gone anywhere.