MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony
Milan Cortina 2026 details Opening Ceremony theme, plans including athletes outside Milan
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 7 of 2025 season
George Springer Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deliver for Toronto in Game 3 of the ALCS

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_falconsvniners_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Imagine Greatness
Indiana could upset Big Ten hierarchy in Eugene
October 8, 2025 01:16 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry talk through their most compelling what-ifs for Week 7 in college football, including the possibilities of Indiana winning at Oregon and Bobby Petrino taking over Arkansas full-time.
