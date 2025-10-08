Imagine Greatness
Indiana could upset Big Ten hierarchy in Eugene
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry talk through their most compelling what-ifs for Week 7 in college football, including the possibilities of Indiana winning at Oregon and Bobby Petrino taking over Arkansas full-time.
Will Arch get right with big game vs. Florida?
Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach share their most intriguing hypotheticals for Week 6, from Arch Manning's test against Florida to potential chaos in the ACC and Big 12.
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
Nicole Auerbach explains why Florida State and Virginia could be a surprisingly low-scoring affair and Joshua Perry breaks down how Washington could upset Ohio State in Week 5.
Will Raiola seize the moment against Michigan?
Joshua Perry breaks down the opportunity Dylan Raiola has at home against Michigan while Nicole Auerbach discusses the dire situation in Gainesville with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
How will Florida and USF respond after Week 2?
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry question if Florida can bounce back in a big way against LSU and if USF can pull off yet another upset in Week 3, this time against No. 5 Miami.
How will Underwood handle first big game vs. OU?
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry imagine the potential performances from Bryce Underwood and Arch Manning in Week 2, with both players looking to prove themselves in different environments.