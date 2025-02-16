Goldin and Wolf lead No. 20 Michigan over Ohio State, 86-83

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vladislav Goldin had a critical putback basket with 52 seconds left as part of a 20-point, 10-rebound performance as No. 20 Michigan held off Ohio State 86-83 on Sunday.

Danny Wolf had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan (20-5, 12-2), which held a one-game lead over Michigan State in the Big Ten Conference standings. Nimari Burnett added 11 points as the Wolverines won their sixth straight game.

Devin Royal had 26 points and five rebounds for Ohio State (15-11, 7-8). Bruce Thornton added 17 points for the Buckeyes but missed a chance to tie the game on a shot in the lane in the final three seconds. John Mobley Jr. added 16 points.

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines defeated No. 7 Purdue 75-73 at home earlier in the week and should move up several spots when the new AP poll is released Monday. Roddy Gayle Jr., who played the last two years at Ohio State, was booed throughout the game. Gayle gave Michigan the lead for good on a bank shot to make it 82-80. He finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes missed out on a coveted Quad 1 win in a game that featured 11 ties and 16 lead changes. The good news is there are five games left and none of their opponents currently is ranked. Ohio State had little answer for Michigan’s pair of 7-footers, Goldin and Wolf. The loss spoiled OSU’s first sellout crowd of the season at 18,018-seat Value City Arena.

Key moment

After Gayle’s go-ahead basket, Michigan got a defensive stop and then expanded its lead on Goldin’s third-chance rebound basket that made it 84-80 with 52 seconds left.

Key stats

Michigan held a 46-31 rebounding advantage and led in second-chance points (21-12) and points in the paint (46-34). It was Wolf’s 11th double-double of the season and third of the year for Goldin.

Up next

Ohio State hosts Northwestern on Thursday, while Michigan hosts No. 11 Michigan State on Friday.