How to watch La Salle vs Penn State: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Head to Peacock this Saturday afternoon for an exciting afternoon of college basketball.

The action starts at 12:00 PM ET with a Clemson vs Georgetown showdown. Then, at 1:00 PM ET, the La Salle Explorers go head-to-head with the Penn State Nittany Lions, followed by Maryland vs Marquette at 2:00 PM.

Coverage continues at 3:30 PM with a Drexel vs Syracuse thriller, followed by a Big Ten women’s basketball matchup between No.15 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Michigan.

See below for additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

La Salle:

The Explorers are looking to bounce back after falling 90-63 on Tuesday in their first loss of the season. Sophomore guard Rob Dockery led the team with 11 points and 8 rebounds, while junior forward Jerome Brewer Jr. added 10 points and 4 rebounds.

With 16 newcomers and a new head coach, the Explorers practically have a new team, with the exception of junior guard Eric Acker, who played for La Salle last season.

Darris Nichols took over in March 2025, after spending the last four seasons as the head coach at Radford University.

Penn State:

For the fourth consecutive year, the Nittany Lions are off to a 3-0 start. The team defeated Navy 80-71 on Tuesday night. Freddie Dilione V and Kayden Mingo were two of five players to finish with double-digits in the win. Dilione V scored a season-best 19 points off the bench while Mingo finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and two steals.

How to watch La Salle vs Penn State:

When: Saturday, November 15

Saturday, November 15 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock on Saturday?

Clemson vs Georgetown - 12:00 PM ET

Maryland vs Marquette - 2:00 PM ET

Drexel vs Syracuse - 3:30 pm ET

No. 15 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Michigan - 4:00 PM ET (Women’s)



How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

Sign up here to get access to our NBC Sports on Peacock Channel as well as all of our live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover. Eligible students can sign up to receive a special Peacock student discount offer for $2.99/Month.

What devices does Peacock support?