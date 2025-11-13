 Skip navigation
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

  
Published November 13, 2025 02:36 PM

Saturday on Peacock features a thrilling slate of college basketball action.

The excitement tips off at 12:00 PM ET with a Clemson vs Georgetown showdown. Then, at 1:00 PM ET, the La Salle Explorers go head-to-head with the Penn State Nittany Lions, followed by Maryland vs Marquette at 2:00 PM.

Coverage continues at 3:30 PM with a Drexel vs Syracuse thriller, followed by a Big Ten women’s basketball matchup between No.15 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Michigan.

See below for additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Drexel:

The Dragons are coming off their second-straight loss, after falling 90-83 to Colgate on Tuesday night. Despite the loss, Shane Blakeney and Eli Beard had strong performances, scoring 24 points each, and Drexler out-rebounded Colgate 30-27.

The Dragons are still finding their rhythm after losing four of their starters to the portal.

Syracuse:

The Syracuse Orange improved to 2-0 with a dominant 83-43 victory over Delaware State last Saturday. Donnie Freeman scored a team-high 20 points, while Kiyan Anthony added 19 points in his first career start. The freshman guard, who is the son of Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, started in place of J.J. Starling. The senior guard sustained a leg injury less than three minutes into the season opener on November 3.

Syracuse owns a 4-1 record in the series against Drexel, which dates back to 1996.

How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse:

  • When: Saturday, November 15
  • Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock on Saturday?

  • Clemson vs Georgetown - 12:00 PM ET
  • Maryland vs Marquette - 2:00 PM ET
  • La Salle vs Penn State - 1:00 pm ET
  • No. 15 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Michigan - 4:00 PM ET (Women’s)

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

Sign up here to get access to our NBC Sports on Peacock Channel as well as all of our live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover. Eligible students can sign up to receive a special Peacock student discount offer for $2.99/Month.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.