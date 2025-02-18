How to watch No. 13 Purdue vs No. 14 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big Ten matchup

Tonight on Peacock it’s No. 13 Purdue vs No. 14 Michigan State in a crucial Big Ten men’s basketball thriller. The Spartans and Boilermakers are ranked second and third, respectively, in conference standings and look to stay in the race with Michigan who currently leads the Big Ten. Tip off for tonight’s game begins at 7:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s game, as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The Boilermakers lost 94-84 against No. 16 Wisconsin on Saturday — their second consecutive loss after falling to the Michigan Wolverines last Tuesday. Wisconsin’s 94 points were the most Purdue has allowed at home in 12 years, dating back to when Indiana scored 97 points in 2013.

Despite the loss, Trey Kaufman-Renn had a standout performance, scoring a career-high 30 points, with 5 assists and 4 rebounds. The junior forward leads the Boilermakers in both scoring (19.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.3 rpg). Kaufman-Renn, along with junior guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, have accounted for 62.7% of the team’s points this season. Smith ranks second in the division with 8.8 assists per game and leads the conference with 2.4 steals per game. Loyer, who is shooting a team-best 45.3% from beyond the arc, ranks third on the team in scoring (13.9 ppg).

The Michigan State Spartans are coming off a 79-65 win against Illinois on Saturday, marking head coach Tom Izzo’s 354th conference win and setting a new record for most Big Ten wins of all time, surpassing Bob Knight.

Junior forward Jaxon Kohler led the team with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds in the win, earning his sixth double-double of the season. The victory provided a morale boost for the Spartans after their loss to Indiana last Tuesday.

“When we didn’t accomplish what we set out to do against Indiana, it really left a sour taste in our mouths,” said Kohler after the win. “We had to do something to get our confidence back, get our get our team going again. I feel like this was a really good first step. We started out the game a little shaky. But in the long run, it’s how we react and adapt and pick ourselves back up is what really counts.”

How to watch Purdue vs Michigan State:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, February 18

Tonight, Tuesday, February 18 Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

