How to watch San Francisco vs Minnesota: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

  
Published November 21, 2025 08:00 AM

The San Francisco Dons take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers this Saturday evening on Peacock. Tip-off is at 5:30 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch San Francisco vs Minnesota, as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball action this season on Peacock.

San Francisco:

The Dons picked up their third straight win on Tuesday, defeating Northwestern State 84-64 at home. Mookie Cook led the way for San Francisco, finishing with 15 points and 4 rebounds, with help from David Fuchs, who added 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Legend Smiley (12 points) and Tyrone Riley IV (11 points) also finished in double figures.

Minnesota:

The Golden Gophers are coming off a 66-54 victory against Chicago State on Tuesday night. Cade Tyson scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, while Jaylen Crocker-Johnson finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Isaac Asuma added a season-high 14 points to help Minnesota seal their second straight win.

How to watch San Francisco vs Minnesota:

  • When: Saturday, November 22
  • Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

