 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Gators' Will Richard
Richard scores 25 points to help No. 3 Florida hand No. 12 Texas A&M its 4th consecutive loss, 89-70
nbc_cbb_marquettegeorgetown_250301.jpg
Joplin scores 17, No. 21 Marquette beats Georgetown 76-61
Pete Rose
Report: Manfred considering petition to have Rose posthumously removed from ineligible list

Top Clips

uconnprovidence.jpg
Highlights: UConn powers past Providence
xaviercreightonmarch.jpg
Highlights: Xavier steamrolls Creighton
nbc_cbb_bigeast_250301.jpg
St. John’s ends magical year with Big East title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Gators' Will Richard
Richard scores 25 points to help No. 3 Florida hand No. 12 Texas A&M its 4th consecutive loss, 89-70
nbc_cbb_marquettegeorgetown_250301.jpg
Joplin scores 17, No. 21 Marquette beats Georgetown 76-61
Pete Rose
Report: Manfred considering petition to have Rose posthumously removed from ineligible list

Top Clips

uconnprovidence.jpg
Highlights: UConn powers past Providence
xaviercreightonmarch.jpg
Highlights: Xavier steamrolls Creighton
nbc_cbb_bigeast_250301.jpg
St. John’s ends magical year with Big East title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Momcilovic scores 17 and No. 9 Iowa State survives for 84-67 win against No. 22 Arizona

  
Published March 2, 2025 12:01 AM

AMES, Iowa — Milan Momcilovic scored 17 points as No. 9 Iowa State survived a late scare from No. 22 Arizona for an 84-67 win on Saturday night.

Tamin Lipsey added 15 for the Cyclones (22-7, 12-6 Big 12) while Curtis Jones and Nate Heise each contributed 12 points off the bench. Brandton Chatfield scored 10 points for a new season-high with Iowa State.

Jaden Bradley scored 18 points while KJ Lewis added 13 off the bench to lead the Wildcats (19-10, 13-5), who have lost four of their last six games.

The Cyclones turned the tables on the Wildcats after suffering an overtime loss in Tucson on Jan. 27.

Takeaways

Arizona: The Wildcats struggled to find success from deep, shooting 4 for 22 (18.2%) from 3-point range.

Iowa State: The Cyclones tied a season-high with 11 made 3-pointers, with nine in the first half. Momcilovic was 4 of 7 to lead Iowa State in that category.

Key moment

The Cyclones made eight consecutive shots in the first half, seven of which came from 3-point range, on the way to a 43-30 halftime lead.

Key stat

Arizona forced Iowa State into 16 turnovers but was outscored 19-12 in points off turnovers, with only two points coming in the first half.

Up next

Iowa State hosts BYU on Tuesday night, while Arizona hosts Arizona State on the same day.