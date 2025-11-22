 Skip navigation
Pryce Sandfort scores 21 for Nebraska in Hall of Fame Classic win over Kansas State, 86-85

  
Published November 22, 2025 12:40 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pryce Sandfort scored 21 points and Reink Mast added 20 for Nebraska in an 86-85 victory over Kansas State on Friday night, winning the Hall of Fame Classic for the first time in program history.

Nebraska (6-0) went on a 15-0 run in the first half to lead 19-7. Kansas State (5-1) clawed its way back to close the gap to 45-35 at halftime.

The Wildcats took the lead with 7:51 to go in the second half, and Nebraska responded every time Kansas State tried to push in front.

With 2:28 to go Sandfort sank a 3-pointer to put the Cornhuskers up 81-80. PJ Haggerty hit a jumper and a free throw for the Wildcats, but Sam Hoiberg and Mast scored layups to put Nebraska up two. Haggerty’s layup tied it at 85-all with 27 seconds left.

Sandfort missed a 3-pointer, Hoiberg corralled the rebound and was fouled in the process, sending him to the line in the final second. He made the first of two foul shots for the win.

Haggerty led the Wildcats with 27 points. Abdi Bashir Jr. added 26 and Nate Johnson had 12.

Hoiberg scored 12 for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska now has the nation’s longest win streak with 10 straight victories dating back to Mar. 31, 2025, with an 86-78 win over Arizona State in the College Basketball Crown tournament, which the Huskers won. This was the 224th meeting between the two programs, with the first game occurring on Feb. 19, 1905, a 50-14 victory for Nebraska.