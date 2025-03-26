VCU turns to Bryant’s Phil Martelli Jr. to take over as men’s basketball coach

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU has hired Bryant’s Phil Martelli Jr. as its new men’s basketball coach.

The Rams announced the hiring Wednesday, coming less than a week after Ryan Odom left to take over at Virginia. VCU reached the NCAA Tournament but lost in the first round to BYU last week.

The son of the former longtime Saint Joseph’s head coach, Martelli had won 43 games in two seasons with the Bulldogs. That included getting Bryant to the NCAAs this year after winning the America East regular-season and tournament titles.

The Bulldogs lost in the first round of the NCAAs to Michigan State in the program’s second-ever March Madness bid.

“He has clearly lived his entire life amid college basketball legends but has made his own path and paid his dues through hard work, good character and a devotion to developing young men into the best versions of themselves through sport,” athletic director Ed McLaughlin said in a statement.

Martelli also had stints as an assistant at Delaware and Niagara, as well as working in the NBA G League and spending a year in a support role at Saint Joseph’s.

Martelli was a four-year player for the Hawks under his father with NCAA trips in 2001 and 2003.

“I am excited to help carry on the legacy that has been set here and help elevate it to the next level,” Martelli said.

VCU has been a consistent mid-major winner going back to Jeff Capel’s tenure in the mid-2000s. That includes 13 bids in the past 18 NCAA Tournaments.

The highlight was a First Four-to-Final Four run in 2011 under Shaka Smart, who is part of a list of coaches — including newly hired Will Wade at N.C. State — who have gone on to bigger jobs based on success at VCU.