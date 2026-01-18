Wilkinson scores 20 and No. 21 Georgia beats No. 17 Arkansas 90-76

ATHENS, Ga. — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 20 points, Blue Cain added 18, and No. 21 Georgia jumped out to a quick double-digit lead then outlasted Arkansas’ second half run to beat the No. 17 Razorbacks 90-76 on Saturday.

Arkansas trailed 55-36 less than four minutes into the second half but went on a 20-3 run over a roughly five-minute span to cut Georgia’s lead to 62-61. Arkansas tied the game at 68-all when Darius Acuff Jr., who led the Razorbacks with 20 points, made a 3-pointer with 6:43 remaining.

Georgia (15-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) responded with a 12-2 run to take an 80-70 lead. During that run, Georgia held Arkansas (13-5, 3-2) scoreless for almost four minutes.

Cain scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half. It was the 16th time he’s been in double figures in 18 games this season.

Somto Cyril only scored six points but had a career high seven blocks with five rebounds for Georgia. With help from Cyril, Georgia scored 29 points off 17 Arkansas turnovers.

Kanon Catchings scored 14 points with five assists.

Billy Richmond III and Malique Ewin had 12 points each for Arkansas.

Georgia’s rebounding woes continued as the Bulldogs were outrebounded 43-35 but Georgia’s defense held Arkansas to one of its lowest scoring totals of the season. Arkansas entered the game averaging 90.5 points per game and scored less than 80 points for the fifth time in 18 games this season.