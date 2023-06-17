 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians clinch postseason spot with walk-off hit by pitch, complete historic turnaround
NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at North Carolina State
Drones, Stewart lead Virginia Tech past N.C. State 23-21 in ACC opener

Top Clips

MPXOSUWASH.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win
Illinois_USC_raw.jpg
Highlights: Illinois takes down USC in thriller
nbc_cfb_penn_comp_250927.jpg
Highlights: Allar throws two touchdowns vs. Oregon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBNew York MetsDylan Ross

Dylan
Ross

nbc_roto_lindor_250926.jpg
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
As New York Mets star Francisco Lindor completes another 30-30 season, James Schiano evaluates Lindor’s greatness and consistency as one of the best infielders in Major League Baseball.
Two-start pitchers: Chris Sale headlines a group of stellar options for the final week of the 2025 season